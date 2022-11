Not Available

A South African version of the American Rip van Winkle tale produced by Jamie Uys. Rip van Winkle is the story of a man who drinks too much and falls asleep under a tree, waking up 20 years later to discover how America changed during the Civil War, while Rip van Wyk concerns a slow-witted Afrikaner living in 1858 who wakes up a century later in the city.