RIPHOUSE 151: Could've Been's & Wanna Be's is a retrospective documentary feature film which showcases the local music scene of Rockland County, NY. The film is focused around a band (RIPHOUSE) from Congers, a hamlet within the county. Based just thirty minutes out of NYC the band had everything going for them, except themselves. Beginning as a local high school cover band they quickly began writing original material that inspired a community of their peers. On the cusp of breaking through to the national circuit their founder and front man veered down a life changing path which his band members could not follow. Filled with truth, fame, success, drugs, and death, Could've Been's & Wanna Be's is the story of the house that ripped and the family that died. Narrated by the band members themselves and including interviews with 30+ people including Rob Dukes of Exodus and Don La Greca of ESPN Radio.