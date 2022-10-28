Not Available

Ripley is an editing project that blends Alien 3and Alien: Resurrection. Using footage from the theatrical & extended editions of both films to focus on the tragedy and eventual triumph of Ellen Ripley through a time-shifting narrative. Although the two films were only made a few years apart, their tone and visual style are significantly different. On the visual side, black & white is used to both blend the material and to make a unique viewing experience. To help with tone, sequences with over-the-top action from Alien: Resurrection were either unused or re-edited and many dialogue scenes were refashioned.