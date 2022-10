Not Available

Ripped Off: Madoff and the Scamming of America tells Madoff's story superbly, although it was put together before Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison without parole, so it's not quite complete—perhaps when he gets out, he can watch this DVD and fill in any gaps. There's a little bit of sensationalism here and there (and really, how could there not be? The man stole $65 billion!), but for the most part it's surprisingly levelheaded and, yes, even historical.