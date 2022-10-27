Ripples of Desire

Not Available

The height of gaiety on Piao Dao. Merchants and pirates may have their treasures but the biggest prizes are the sensational twin singing courtesans, who are ripe for deflowering. Known as The Rippling Sisters of Flower Street they dazzle customers with their flirtatious duets and tantalizing beauty. But the jewels of Piao Dao cannot be had with money alone. Admirers must also contest for their hearts.