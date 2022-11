Not Available

RIPTIDE's first spring show of 2018 will be off the hook, with WWE's "White Lightning" Mark Andrews performing in the ring and on the stage with his band Junior! WALTER vs WILD BOAR JIMMY HAVOC vs JINNY MARK ANDREWS vs JACK SEXSMITH MAVERICK MAYHEW vs SPIKE TRIVET SIERRA LOXTON vs CHAKARA vs SAMMI JAYNE TK COOPER vs DREW PARKER vs ELIJAH vs DANNY JONES GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS vs KIP SABIAN & ??? vs TEAM WHITE WOLF vs ANTI-FUN POLICE