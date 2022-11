Not Available

6th Oct 2017 - Full Show Full show from a packed Brighthelm Auditorium on the 6th October 2017!! Match Card: Will Ospreay Paul Robinson vs Kelly Sixx Ashley Dunne Jack Sexsmith vs Chris Ridgeway Omari vs Bea Priestley vs El Phantasmo Aussi Open vs C.C.K. Spike Trivet vs Darrell Allen Cara Noir vs Session Moth Martina vs Candyfloss vs Lion Kid vs James Castle