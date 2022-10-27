Not Available

Rise follows real life events of a young nurse, Will McIntyre, who has his freedom taken after a one night stand leads to a charge of rape. Despite his innocence, he is found guilty upon trial. We are taken into the maximum security prison where Jimmy Cove, a hardened inmate, infamous for a string of armed robberies is positively impacted by Will’s courage and struggle to make sense of it all. Meanwhile, a Queen’s Counsel Barrister, Julie Nile, is challenged to compromise her status and wage to prove his innocence.