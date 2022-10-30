Rise of the Continents

Not Available

Ep1 - Africa Africa is the cradle of humanity, it is land born from violent, cataclysmic events. Ep2 - Eurasia Europe and Asia; geologically they are part of the same vast landmass, Eurasia. Shaped by a series of collisions, mountain ranges have been pushed up, valleys created and a once great ocean has come and gone. Ep3 - The Americas From the bedrock the Empire State Building is built on, to the Spanish empires in South America, the two land masses of North and South America are linked by geology and history. Ep4 - Australia Australia was once part of a super-continent and its deserts were covered in forests. Once joined to Antarctica, it split off and moved northwards into warmer climes, whilst Antarctica became an icy wasteland.