Rise of the Entrepreneur: The Search for a Better Way

The world is changing faster than ever. Technology is accelerating, job security is declining and income inequality is increasing. People are overworked and underpaid. With less time and freedom, people are left wondering if there is a better way. Our changing economy has led to the rise of the entrepreneur. The fastest, most dependable and controllable way to become wealthy is to own your own business. This documentary gathers today's best experts and thought leaders to forever change how you view work and wealth. Featuring experts Jordan Adler, John Assaraf, Kody Bateman, Chris Brogan, Richard Bliss Brooke, Ali Brown, Les Brown, Jack Canfield, Harry S. Dent, Jr., Dr. Linda Ferrell, Dr. OC Ferrell, Mark Victor Hansen, Kevin Harrington, Kim Kiyosaki, Robert Kiyosaki, Joseph N. Mariano, Dr. Ivan Misner, Paul Zane Pilzer, Bob Proctor, Susan Sly, Loren Slocum, Kevin Thompson, Brian Tracy, Eric Worre and Sandra Yancey.