Not Available

Rise Up

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One year ago, Rui (Rio Yamashita) lost her eyesight after a hit & run accident. She's still traumatized by the accident and has yet to undergo rehab treatment. She then meets a young man named Wataru (Kento Hayashi) who is fascinated by paragliding. Rui slowly comes out her shell and finds a way to rise up again with the help of Wataru. Unfortunately, reality can sometimes be cruel. Can Rui and Wataru face each other again after facing this cruel truth?

Cast

TaigaYuya Kaji
Kento HayashiKo Tsuyazaki
Munetaka AokiSeiichiro Yanagisawa

View Full Cast >

Images