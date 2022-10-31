Rise Up! Wie weit würdest du gehen?

Not Available

What to do if a classmate is imprisoned for a demo visit in custody? What to do if the school forbids discussion? There is only one: Camping in the schoolyard! But what begins as a utopia of more democracy and participation, comes to a head more and more, and brings all to their limits. In addition to the challenge of mastering the common Protst everyday all are forced to position themselves and to make personal sacrifices. When the camp is to be evacuated, it turns for each the question: How far would you go?