Rishte Naate

Not Available

Maayi (Sarathkumar) is the well-respected, do-gooder in the village. He sees women in the village as his sisters and even conducts their marriages. He is a man who is ready to kill his father(Vijayakumar) when he learns that he had a second wife. But the father opts to kill himself rather than face his son and so, Maayi brings his stepsister Lakshmi (Suvalakshmi) to live with him.When the local MLA(Rajan. P. Dev) comes to him for support, he refuses and the MLA loses the election. But his son(Anand), who admires Maayi, marries Lakshmi. Meanwhile Bhuvaneswari (Meena),...