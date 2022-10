Not Available

Stingy English landlord Rigsby manages to scam his lodgers Cooper, an arts student, and Philip, an African jock, making both pay for a room they must share. However Rigsby's favorite lodger, miss Jones, now flirts with both boys rather then the old goat, despite his pitiful attempts to be generous. Crossed by her still overprotective dad, she actually prefers an affair with slick veteran Seymour, who is really only interested in her money