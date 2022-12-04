Rising Low

Not Available

Based on the life and death of Gov't Mule bassist Allen Woody, and the making of a double-disc tribute album (Gov't Mule's The Deep End , Volumes 1 & 2) featuring a host of legendary bass players. Throughout the film, director Mike Gordon (of Phish, who also plays on the album) interviews Woody's family and bandmates and also discusses the philosophy and technique of bass playing with a number of the instrument's legends, including Chris Squire, Les Claypool, John Entwistle, Flea, Bootsy Collins, Mike Watt, Roger Glover and others.