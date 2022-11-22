Rising Stars

Not Available

Witness big shooting power bottoms Tyler Hill and Caleb Reece become bonafide stars as they get thoroughly vetted by the thick twink dicks of Helix Studios studs Kyle Ross and Evan Parker. It’s apparent that the 18-year-old Tyler is nervous while answering Kyle’s interview questions but things take a turn in his favor when he finally gets to take off his clothes to reveal a hard chiseled body and delicious ass. Tyler proceeds to exceed Kyle’s expectations with a jaw dropping bareback flip-fuck that leaves his interviewer covered in cum and smiling in satisfaction. Next it’s Evan’s job to size up Caleb but when the interview becomes increasingly seductive the new boy undresses for a little twink on twink fun. Caleb seems to be guaranteed some more work after he shoots a massive load and manages to get a rise out of the usually stoic Evan who is so spent after their sex romp that he doesn't bother responding to Caleb's sly question of "So, how'd I do?"