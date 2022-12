Not Available

The 80s. Victor Baker opens a new season of his youth summer camp. There are a lot of children, a record is set, and two new counselors, Ali and Tommy, join the classics, Ricky and Gina. But an ideal summer turns into a nightmare when a mysterious masked man begins murdering teachers and children ... and revealing Baker's side activities and the dark secrets that the Rising Sun Camp has trailed in 30 years of existence.