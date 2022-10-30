Rising Tide

Not Available

With school exams over, it was one last chance to celebrate with close friends before going separate ways, but while toasting so-called 'friendship' and making plans for a final camping adventure together, Izzy, the new girl in the closely knit group, is hiding a dark and devastating past. Izzy’s secret follows the friends to the remote, tidal island of Lindisfarne off the North East English coast, steeped in myth and mystery, where her skeletons come well and truly out of the closet to take revenge on the trapped, terror-stricken teens.