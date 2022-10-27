Risk Factor

Not Available

Alex Granger is a successful New York fashion photographer with a past - he is a former CIA operative specializing in surveillance work. Bored with his present life-style and craving adventure, Alex is lured back into the game by a beautiful, mysterious woman, who just happens to be in partnership with a major arms dealer. Alex is led to believe that he's being hired for industrial espionage and is paid a very large sum of money for his services.Former CIA partner is hot on the trail of the arms dealers and when Alex is confronted with the truth, realizes he's being implicated in their schemes. He is now caught between a "rock and a hard place" and must do whatever needs to be done to save himself.