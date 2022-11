Not Available

Elvi ja Rauha-aunt gets an brilliant idea: they need to find a Man, that is suitable father figure for Risto. Risto does not like this idea at all, neither does the neighbour Lennart who happens to have a thing for Rauha. In order help Risto to get off this ordeal Lennart tries to create a perfect Man that might fulfill Rauha's constantly changing ideas what a perfect Man is suppose to be.