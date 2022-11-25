Not Available

The whole world knew her as a sensual Guild from the movie of the same name. Her “glove striptease” - a scene where she stripped off only one glove while singing - made her a Hollywood sex symbol of her time. Rita Hayworth (1918–1987) was born into a dance family and, since her early childhood, has also devoted herself to dancing, even professionally. Her father very soon sensed her great potential, and when the girl grew up, exploitation became abuse. The talented beauty, who had never been short of job offers, lacked, as usual, happiness in love.