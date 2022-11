Not Available

Rita Larson's Boy portrays ten actors auditioning for the role of Rollo Larson in the 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son. Rita Larson's Boy is one of three films included in the Tombigbee Chronicles Number Two. The series of films are based on famous people and objects from Columbus, Mississippi. The actor Nathaniel Taylor, raised in Columbus, portrayed Rollo Larson (Rita Larson's boy) in the television series Sanford and Son. Tombigbee is the river the runs though Columbus.