Not Available

Cape Breton songtress Rita MacNeil's warmth and humility shine through in this live in concert DVD filmed on location at Casino Rama in Ontario, Canada. Featuring some of her most popular songs, and interpersed with charming stories from the stage, MacNeil's earthy blend of folk, country Celtic, Gospel and pop is honest, heartfelt and inspiring. Includes a special quest appearance by North America's only coal miners' choir, The Men of the Deeps.