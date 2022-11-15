Rita Shem Zemani

Not Available

The director writes a script. Characters from her past and characters she meets on the street and elsewhere, sneak into the story and take control of her. As she writes, she sees herself in all female characters and her close friend Gadi, who is an actor by profession, in all male characters. Writing the script gives the director a chance to take a fresh look at the life and destiny she creates, life, which is actually her life, and it gives us a chance to take a look at the sources of inspiration and the creative process.