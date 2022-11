Not Available

In June 2016 legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore made his much-anticipated return to rock music as Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow played three concerts in Europe, two in Germany and one in England. The two German shows at Loreley and Bietigheim-Bissingen were caught on camera to produce this concert film Memories in Rock. The setlist, combining classic tracks from Deep Purple and Rainbow, was exactly what the fans had wished for.