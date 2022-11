Not Available

Coralba , since returning from a trip to Tuscany , shows signs of mental imbalance . Three friends of hers , who are part of a detective association about paranormal phenomena , investigate to find out the reason for her discomfort . Will soon find themselves in trouble with a gang of art smugglers and a dangerous satanic cult led by a beautiful and mysterious woman . A film that pays homage to absurd and inconsistent voluntarily cinema trash of the seventies .