Not Available

Ritual Visceral Memory/ Acts of Reclamation for the forgotten body. An installation of tenderness. A black body touched with care is revolution. Reclaiming our birthright cell by cell. This video work is a living poem co written by Nikesha Breeze and FAM. The performance explores the role of tenderness and touch on the Black and Indigenous body. The way we take care of the land and our home is the way we should care for each other. Nikesha Breeze directs and performs in this work, unbinding and washing two BIPOC women as a symbolic gesture of remembering and drawing the invisibilized and dismembered black body.