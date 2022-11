Not Available

Oswald is off to see his sweetheart when he is passed by a rival in a faster car. He takes the lead, though, when both drivers encounter a mud puddle; Oswald isn't afraid to get a little dirty, while his competitor is. Oswald arrives and serenades his love, hampered by the animals in the yard. The rival shows up and they fight over the girl, during which time she slips away with a third suitor.