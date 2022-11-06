Rivals of the Silver Fox

Not Available

Nam Pae-chun comes to China from Koryo. By chance, he rescues a man named Gu Gu-hwa who came across and stole the Suri sword belonging to Ma Cheon-san. On the run from Chun-san, Gu-hwa becomes Pae-chun's underling. When Pae-chun sees the sword, he realizes that Cheon-san killed his wife. When Pae-chun collapses after getting hit by Gok-gan's poison sphere, Ok-mae helps him. Paechun and Cheon-san pass the five barriers and begin to fight. Pae-chun wins the fight and returns home with Ok-mae. - KMDB