Jamil, already married decided to get a second wife, Hasnah, without Latifah's permission. Latifah came to know about it went to his wedding ceremony and created a big chaos. Jamil ran away and stayed low key for few days in a hotel thinking of his next move. Just when everything was calm and smooth, Jamil met Rohani and it was love at first sight. Jamil decided to get married... again. Will love prevail?