River City Panic

In the small town of Ottawa, Illinois, where a rumor can spread like the plague and nobody's business is their own, six friends decide to change their weekly routine of watching movies in the basement and talking shit, to go out for a night on the town. On most nights this wouldn't be that taxing. But tonight isn't most nights. With rumors of the police commissioner's alleged disappearance circulating, and the mayor enacting a strict curfew, it doesn't take long for things to spiral out of control and the whole town to go mad. Is it just hysteria? Is it a curse? Is it Abraham Lincoln's fault? Nobody knows. But for the gang, only one thing is certain. They should have NEVER left the basement.