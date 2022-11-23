River Deep, Mountain High: James Nesbitt in New Zealand

Not Available

James Nesbitt moved to New Zealand two years ago when he landed the role of Bofur in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy, but he says the country remains largely unknown to him. Travelling more than 1,000 miles from the tip of the North Island down to the South, the actor finds out more about the place he has called home, visiting areas of natural beauty and learning about the nation's history and traditions. Along the way, he meets former All Blacks player Jonah Lomu, takes a trip around film star Sam Neill's vineyards in Queenstown, catches up with Jackson and goes Base-jumping from the tallest building in Auckland.