Not Available

River Lady

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal International Pictures

In the 1850s, in a logging town on the Mississippi River, a conflict between the people of a mill town and the lumberjacks who work downriver. Romance and deceit are catalyzed by the arrival of the gambling river boat, River Lady, owned by the beautiful Sequin. Bauvais, a representative of the local lumber syndicate and Sequin's business partner, is trying to convince H.L. Morrison, the mill owner, to sell his business.

Cast

Dan DuryeaBeauvais
Rod CameronDan Corrigan
Helena CarterStephanie Morrison
Lloyd GoughMike Riley
Florence BatesMa Dunnegan
John McIntireH.L. Morrison

View Full Cast >

Images