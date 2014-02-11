2014

River of Fundament

    February 11th, 2014

    Visionary artist Matthew Barney returns to cinema with this 3-part epic, a radical reinvention of Norman Mailer’s novel Ancient Evenings. In collaboration with composer Jonathan Bepler, Barney combines traditional modes of narrative cinema with filmed elements of performance, sculpture, and opera, reconstructing Mailer’s hypersexual story of Egyptian gods and the seven stages of reincarnation, alongside the rise and fall of the American car industry.

    Cast

    		Chief Dave Beautiful Bald EagleNorman III
    		Milford GravesNorman II
    		John Buffalo MailerNorman I
    		Ellen BurstynHathfertiti
    		Maggie GyllenhaalHathfertiti
    		Madyn G. CoaklyHathfertiti

