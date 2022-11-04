River of Gold

Not Available

Carolina (Isabel Ruth), an aging local grande dame who works at a crossing point on the titular river, marries another late-in-life character, the dredging-boat operator Antonio, played by Brazilian TV star Lima Duarte. Not long after their union, Carolina becomes intensely jealous of Antonio's fondness for their winsome goddaughter, Joana (Joana Barcia), and insinuates herself into a relationship brewing between Joana and a mystical gypsy gold salesman, Ze of Gold (Joao Cardoso). Soon, tempers are flaring, mystical secrets are being revealed and death is hovering over the central characters.