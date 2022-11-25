Not Available

River of Time is a science fiction drama IndoHollywood short film made with cast and crew from Denver, USA and Hyderabad, INDIA. The production house 'Aditya Hridaya Arts' is named after a Sanskrit prayer to the Sun God. Grandfather's Paradox- Alex, a despondent and suicidal teenager, discovers the key to a time machine and decides the best way to end his misery is to travel back in time and kill his grandfather before his grandfather can meet his grandmother. The events that ensue are as strange and mysterious as time travel itself.