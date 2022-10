Not Available

A minefield by the Evros River. The border. A platoon of sappers are struggling to clear it. Yannis is among them. Gangs transfer immigrants and refugees across the border-river. Sometimes the minefield breaks its dark silence. Chryssa, who takes the children across, will stumble on Yannis. Challenging death is their common fate. She will be lost. Yannis will stay behind trying to understand what love is, through a miracle.