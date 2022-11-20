Riverdance - Magic of the Dance

Not Available

A magical love story is carried by breathtaking dance routines with dancer's tapping an incredible 40-taps per second. These explosive tap sequences and highly refined footwork create a melodic and rhythmical performance that generates audience interaction with the international renowned dancers of Irish and American tap.The charm and excitement of Irish music is brought to life by traditional and modern dancing that tells an authentic love story filled with passion and emotion.Set in early 20th century Ireland, a couple meet but are torn apart by a country plagued with famine and mystical demons. Separated, the two spend years in search of one and other, and a better life. Despite losing almost everything, they persevere knowing their music, dancing, and passion cannot be taken from them. Their search for each other takes them on a journey filled with excitement and adventure that finally unite the two in a spectacular grand finale.