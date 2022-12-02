Rivers of Joy

Not Available

From Bill & Gloria Gaither and Their Homecoming Friends You will see the camaraderie of your favorite southern gospel legends like: Jake Hess, Guy Penrod, Ben Speer, Doug Oldham, Russ Taff, Jessy Dison, Kirk Talley, Wesley Pritchard, Michael Kelly Blanchard, Lillie Knauls, Candy Helphill Christmas, Joy Gardner, Terry Blackwood, Dean Hopper, Stephen Hill, Gene McDonald, Tanya Goodman Sykes, Karen Peck, the Barrett Sisters, Bob Cain, Jack Toney, Ivan Parker, the Nelons, Murrell Ewing and Danny Gaither. Includes testimonies by LuLu Roman and J.D. Sumner.