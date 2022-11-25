Not Available

One remembers the snow flurry through which the drivers tried to make their way to the Italian Riviera. The white streets in front of the Turchino Pass and the pictures of half-frozen drivers who got off their bikes into the team buses. The journey into spring was stopped by winter. The race finally continued on the other side of the mountain. It was warmer on the coast, but it was raining heavily. The scenario was an illusion when a driver appeared in the turbulent finale of the race to finally live up to expectations. BESENWAGEN presents the first film with Riviera Phantom. Filmed at the locations of the race and underlaid with original recordings of the TV broadcast, you get an unprecedented insight into the action. From different angles, the film reveals a fantastic story about what happened on a monumental day.