رجل لاينام

Not Available

Dr. Mounir Saber (Youssef Wahbi) is a committed and perfect man in his work and devotes all his time in his clinic and lectures to students. Married to a vicious woman jealous and heart patient (Najma Ibrahim). He meets in the train while traveling with booze Ghanaian (Madiha Youssri) and her friend (Nelly Mazloum) and a relationship arises between them and treat her where she suffers from the deterioration of the liver as a result of drinking liquor with the cabaret in which she works. Dr. Mounir falls in love with her and exploits the opportunity to deplete his money and offer it to her thugs lover Jalal Abu Mashtar (Farid Shawky). His wife discovers the loss of shares that she had saved and spent on the wine and quarrel with him and die of shock