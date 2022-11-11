Not Available

RKO-Pathe Specials (1956-1957 season): Polar Outpost

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This RKO-Pathe short film produced with the assistance of the United States Air Force is about the construction of the DEW Line, the Distant Early Warming System, a string of radar stations built across Alaska and the Canadian north as part of NORAD, the North American Air Defense Command. These are isolated outposts, many of which are only accessible by air. Buildings, roads and landing strips had to be built from scratch. There's a visit to Barrow Village, Alaska the most northern point of US territory.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images