A gang of highly efficient and cold hearted robbers strike against a number of banks in Stockholm. The investigation ends up with the criminal detective Klara and the SWAT commander Greger Krona, who together lead the hunt for the robbers. Their investigation takes them in a dangerous direction that proves to have unforeseen consequences. The hunt for the robbers is intense and their methods become more refined and terrifying. Klara ends up in the line of fire, both literally and figuratively, and the investigation takes her in a direction that she could never have imagined.