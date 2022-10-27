Not Available

Rånarna

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A gang of highly efficient and cold hearted robbers strike against a number of banks in Stockholm. The investigation ends up with the criminal detective Klara and the SWAT commander Greger Krona, who together lead the hunt for the robbers. Their investigation takes them in a dangerous direction that proves to have unforeseen consequences. The hunt for the robbers is intense and their methods become more refined and terrifying. Klara ends up in the line of fire, both literally and figuratively, and the investigation takes her in a direction that she could never have imagined.

Cast

Mikael PersbrandtFrank
Stefan SaukGreger Krona
Stina EkbladMarianne
Peter FranzénJuha
Jarmo MäkinenRaimo
Jens HulténPiketbefäl Mattsson

View Full Cast >

Images