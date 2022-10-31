Not Available

    Rânia is a teenage girl who lives on Santa Teresinha hill in the city of Fortaleza. Her busy days are also occupied by the dream of being a dancer. Rânia's best friend, Zizi, introduces her to 'Sereia da Noite', a local joint where fun, dance, money and sex rock the night. When Rânia meets the choreographer Estela, she will be torn between the possibility to make money in the nightclub and the will to become a "real dancer".

    		Mariana LimaEstela
    		Nataly RochaZizi
    		Rob DasBelga
    		Demick Lopes

