Road Construction Ahead

This is the video that started it all, and the video that everyone has tried to imitate. Thirty minutes of non-stop road-building action, from the surveyors staking out the job site to the first car traveling down the finished highway. A friendly host named George, entertains and educates kids as they watch real construction workers, the heavy machinery, blasting equipment and the tools used in every step of a road-building project. This video has become a classic, and was ranked in the top-ten best videos in Parent's Magazines' Guide To The Best Family Videos.