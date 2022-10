Not Available

This is the long-awaited sequel to Fred's first movie, "Road Construction Ahead", the program that started the big-machine genre. Fred goes back to the road construction site and gives kids an up-close and personal look at all of their favorite big machines in Fred's classic style. With Rusty as their guide, your kids will be thrilled as they watch real construction workers and heavy machinery at work, and of course, blasting solid rock to pieces.