Not Available

Shadowing a crew of top bikers on a raucous tour of the skate parks, ramps and streets of the American South, this documentary captures the grit and the glamour of the BMX lifestyle with unbridled -- and uncensored -- enthusiasm. Featured personalities include X-Games champions Mat Hoffman and Jay Miron, as well as other notable riders like Taj Mihelich, Mike Escamilla, Van Homan and Nathan Wessel.