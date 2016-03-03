2016

Road Games

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 2016

Studio

Trigger Films

Summertime and the living is deadly! Abner Pastoll channels AND SOON THE DARKNESS and MUMSY, NANNY, SONNY & GIRLY with his tense thriller feature debut set in rural France that touches every twisted nerve. When hitchhiker Jack rescues Véronique from a road rage altercation, the twosome decide to travel together for safety’s sake after learning a serial killer is cutting a murderous swathe through the region. Tired and hungry, they decide against their better judgment to take up an offer to stay the night at a mysterious elderly couple’s mansion…

Cast

Joséphine de La BaumeVeronique
Frédéric PierrotGrizard
Barbara CramptonMary
Féodor AtkineDelacroix
Pierre BoulangerThierry
Susanna CappellaroMme Lefevre

