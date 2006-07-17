Road House 2: Last Call

Shane Tanner, the son of a legendary cooler named Dalton, learns that his uncle Nate got beat up by a group of men because he doesn't want to sell his bar, The Black Pelican, to a bunch of drug dealers. To help out his uncle, Shane teams up with local school teacher Beau Hampton, who is a regular at the Black Pelican, and takes down the baddies.
|Ellen Hollman
|Beau Hampton
|Richard Norton
|Victor Cross
|Jake Busey
|Wild Bill
|Will Patton
|Nate Tanner
|Marisa Quinn
|Nadja
|Johnathon Schaech
|Shane Tanner
View Full Cast >