2006

Road House 2: Last Call

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 2006

Studio

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Shane Tanner, the son of a legendary cooler named Dalton, learns that his uncle Nate got beat up by a group of men because he doesn't want to sell his bar, The Black Pelican, to a bunch of drug dealers. To help out his uncle, Shane teams up with local school teacher Beau Hampton, who is a regular at the Black Pelican, and takes down the baddies.

Cast

Ellen HollmanBeau Hampton
Richard NortonVictor Cross
Jake BuseyWild Bill
Will PattonNate Tanner
Marisa QuinnNadja
Johnathon SchaechShane Tanner

View Full Cast >

Images