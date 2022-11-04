Rich playboy Drogo Gaines is in imminent danger of marrying a gold digger, and escapes by feigning insanity. The joke's on him when he wakes up in an asylum full of comical lunatics. There he befriends Colonel Carraway, and together they escape, catching a ride with a beautiful blonde who proves to be Penguin Moore, carnival owner.
|Adolphe Menjou
|Col. Carleton Carroway
|Carole Landis
|Penguin Moore
|John Hubbard
|Drogo Gaines
|Patsy Kelly
|Jinx
|George E. Stone
|Indian
|Margaret Roach
|Priscilla
