Road Show

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hal Roach Studios

Rich playboy Drogo Gaines is in imminent danger of marrying a gold digger, and escapes by feigning insanity. The joke's on him when he wakes up in an asylum full of comical lunatics. There he befriends Colonel Carraway, and together they escape, catching a ride with a beautiful blonde who proves to be Penguin Moore, carnival owner.

Cast

Adolphe MenjouCol. Carleton Carroway
Carole LandisPenguin Moore
John HubbardDrogo Gaines
Patsy KellyJinx
George E. StoneIndian
Margaret RoachPriscilla

